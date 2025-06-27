30 Years Later: The Mystery of Jodi Huisentruit’s Disappearance

MASON CITY, Iowa — Jodi Huisentruit, a beloved morning news anchor, disappeared on June 27, 1995, after failing to arrive for work for the first time in her career. Known for her early morning shifts that began at 3 a.m., Huisentruit was last heard from when she assured her producer, who called her at 4 a.m., that she would be there soon.

Living alone in a small apartment just a mile from the KIMT-TV station, Huisentruit was 27 years old at the time of her disappearance. Her early career included a stint as a flight attendant, but she always aspired to be “on the air, not in the air,” a friend recalled.

When employees at the station noticed she had not arrived, they assumed she may have fallen back asleep. However, concern grew as the hours passed without any sign of her. The station’s producer anchored the 6 a.m. news in her absence and the police were called to check on her.

Upon arriving at Huisentruit’s apartment complex, police found her car parked nearby, but no sign of her. Investigative journalist Caroline Lowe reported that the scene indicated a struggle. A bent car key and personal items scattered across the parking lot suggested that Huisentruit may have been attacked.

“There were drag marks in the parking lot,” said Brian Mastre, a coworker of Huisentruit. Her belongings were scattered, likely due to her running late that morning. Despite extensive searching, police found no witnesses, no evidence, and no blood, leaving the case shrouded in mystery.

Three decades after her disappearance, a dedicated team of volunteers continues to investigate the case. Lowe is among those evaluating new and old leads, while searches in distant locations are conducted, hoping to uncover clues about Huisentruit’s fate.