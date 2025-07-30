28 Years Later Now Available for Digital Purchase and Rental

NEW YORK, NY — 28 Years Later, the latest sequel in the iconic zombie franchise, is now available for digital purchase and rental. Released on June 20, 2025, the film can now be watched at home about five weeks after its theatrical debut.

The movie picks up 28 years after the original outbreak of the Rage Virus. It follows Jamie, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and his son Spike, portrayed by newcomer Alfie Williams, as they venture into mainland Britain, where the virus continues to thrive. Tom Jorgenson notes that the film is ‘as potent and timely an exploration of cultural strife as the original.’

28 Years Later has already achieved a significant box office milestone, grossing over $150 million worldwide. With a production budget of $60 million, it has made more than 2.5 times its cost. The film, currently still showing in select theaters, may continue to increase its earnings.

A sequel titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to hit theaters on January 16, 2026. Director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland have expressed interest in continuing the franchise further, dependent on the ongoing success of this installment.

In addition to being available for purchase and rental, the film is expected to stream on Netflix around mid-October 2025, due to a deal between distributor Sony Pictures and the streaming platform. For now, audiences can buy 28 Years Later for $24.99 or rent it for $19.99 across various digital marketplaces.

For those who missed its initial release, now is an excellent opportunity to experience the latest chapter in this thrilling horror saga.