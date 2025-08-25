33 Years Later: Texas Yogurt Shop Murders Still Unresolved

AUSTIN, Texas — It has been 33 years since the tragic murders of four girls at a yogurt shop in Austin on Dec. 6, 1991. The victims, Amy Ayers, 13, Jennifer Harbison, 17, Sarah Harbison, 15, and Eliza Thomas, 17, were brutally targeted, but the reason remains a mystery.

A new HBO series titled “The Shop Murders” explores the case and its complexities. The four-part series aired weekly from Aug. 3 through Aug. 24 and examines leading theories about the murders, while allowing families to share their memories of the victims. The series includes rare footage from local filmmaker Claire Huie, following suspects during their trial preparations.

Although the series does not provide new evidence, it offers a thorough overview of the investigation. The focus lies on a group of teenage boys who were suspected to be involved: Maurice Pierce, Michael Scott, Robert Springsteen, and Forrest Welborn. Pierce has claimed that Welborn borrowed his gun and allegedly confessed to him about the killings. Welborn, however, stated he was joking when he made such a claim.

Despite the lack of evidence against Pierce and Welborn, Scott and Springsteen were convicted of the murders in 2001 and 2002. Both confessed but later stated that their confessions came under duress during intense interrogations. Springsteen received the death penalty, while Scott was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2006, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned their convictions, citing a violation of their Sixth Amendment rights regarding cross-examination. A retrial was planned, but forensic testing on the remaining evidence failed to link any of the suspects to the crime scene. In 2009, charges against Scott and Springsteen were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

The case remains unsolved, without any physical evidence tying the boys to the crime. The finale of the series leaves viewers to ponder the unresolved nature of the murders.

Eliza Thomas’s sister, Sonora, has pursued a career in therapy to help others heal from trauma, inspired by her own experiences. Meanwhile, Barbara Ayers-Wilson, mother of Jennifer and Sarah, describes her family’s journey through grief as a rollercoaster. “We get so close to the pain, it’s more comfortable to be there than it is to go to the love,” she explains.

The series director hopes the exploration of trauma and grief resonates with viewers. “You had to go to the darkness to get the thing about it that could bring people joy and light,” she notes, emphasizing that understanding others’ experiences with grief can provide solace.