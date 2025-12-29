Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends

Columbus, Ohio — Yegor Chinakhov, a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, has been at the center of trade discussions as the NHL‘s roster freeze approaches its end this weekend. The 24-year-old player has expressed a desire to move on from Columbus amidst concerns about his playing time and role with the team.

Chinakhov, who was selected by the Blue Jackets with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, initially faced criticism for being a surprising choice. After a promising rookie season, he struggled to make a significant impact. This season, he has only recorded six points in 29 games while spending much of his time on the fourth line. Following the Blue Jackets’ acquisition of Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken, Chinakhov’s role may further diminish.

His agent, Shumi Babaev, told The Hockey News, “At the moment, there are no conversations about a trade on our part. He likes Columbus, both the team and the city.” Babaev emphasized that Chinakhov seeks more ice time and the coach’s trust to help the team succeed.

Recent analysis from NHL insiders suggests potential suitors for Chinakhov, notably the Buffalo Sabres. Sport analysts Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston from The Athletic indicated that the Sabres could be a good landing spot. Johnston noted, “The Sabres have the draft capital needed to make a future-focused trade,” highlighting Chinakhov’s speed and strength as attractive qualities.

The Blue Jackets have not yet fulfilled Chinakhov’s trade request, but the recent changes to their roster, including the addition of Marchment, may prompt them to reconsider their stance. The Sabres, looking to end their playoff drought, might see value in Chinakhov’s potential if he gets a fresh start.

As the NHL prepares for the end of the roster freeze, the situation remains fluid. If a trade does occur, it could mark a new chapter in Chinakhov’s career and allow the Blue Jackets to gain some needed flexibility. The team is set to take a break for Christmas and will resume play against the New York Islanders on December 28.