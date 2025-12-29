Sports
Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
Columbus, Ohio — Yegor Chinakhov, a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, has been at the center of trade discussions as the NHL‘s roster freeze approaches its end this weekend. The 24-year-old player has expressed a desire to move on from Columbus amidst concerns about his playing time and role with the team.
Chinakhov, who was selected by the Blue Jackets with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, initially faced criticism for being a surprising choice. After a promising rookie season, he struggled to make a significant impact. This season, he has only recorded six points in 29 games while spending much of his time on the fourth line. Following the Blue Jackets’ acquisition of Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken, Chinakhov’s role may further diminish.
His agent, Shumi Babaev, told The Hockey News, “At the moment, there are no conversations about a trade on our part. He likes Columbus, both the team and the city.” Babaev emphasized that Chinakhov seeks more ice time and the coach’s trust to help the team succeed.
Recent analysis from NHL insiders suggests potential suitors for Chinakhov, notably the Buffalo Sabres. Sport analysts Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston from The Athletic indicated that the Sabres could be a good landing spot. Johnston noted, “The Sabres have the draft capital needed to make a future-focused trade,” highlighting Chinakhov’s speed and strength as attractive qualities.
The Blue Jackets have not yet fulfilled Chinakhov’s trade request, but the recent changes to their roster, including the addition of Marchment, may prompt them to reconsider their stance. The Sabres, looking to end their playoff drought, might see value in Chinakhov’s potential if he gets a fresh start.
As the NHL prepares for the end of the roster freeze, the situation remains fluid. If a trade does occur, it could mark a new chapter in Chinakhov’s career and allow the Blue Jackets to gain some needed flexibility. The team is set to take a break for Christmas and will resume play against the New York Islanders on December 28.
Recent Posts
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch
- Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting
- Mali and Comoros Clash in Crucial AFCON Group A Decider
- Morocco Faces Zambia in Crucial AFCON Group Match Today
- Morocco Triumphs Over Comoros in AFCON 2025 Opener
- D’Anton Lynn Linked to Penn State Defensive Coordinator Role
- Brigitte Bardot, French Cinema Icon, Dies at Age 91
- Snow Squall Warning Issued for Multiple Kansas Counties