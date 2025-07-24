News
Yellowstone Park Reassures Public: Wildlife Not Fleeing
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY. The National Park Service (NPS) is dispelling concerns about rumors of wildlife migrating away from Yellowstone after videos circulated on social media suggesting large numbers of animals are leaving the park.
Footage shared on platforms like Instagram and TikTok depicted bison, elk, mountain lions, and grizzly bears appearing to exit the park in droves. However, according to NPS spokesperson Linda Veress, these videos are likely AI-generated and ‘satirical in nature.’ Veress asserted, ‘Wildlife is not leaving Yellowstone National Park in large numbers. This rumor is false.’
Wildlife biologist Bill Hamilton, who has studied the park for 20 years, noted that while animal migration does occur, it mainly happens during winter months when food becomes scarce. ‘Most movement tends to happen in the winter,’ Hamilton told ABC News. ‘This year is a normal year, with typical weather and moisture.’
Tom Murphy, a wildlife photographer with five decades of experience in Yellowstone, explained that animals often seek higher ground during summer for cooler temperatures and fewer insects. ‘There’s no reason for them to be leaving right now,’ Murphy said.
Some social media users speculated that the alleged migrations might be a response to potential volcanic activity at Yellowstone. However, Hamilton reassured that the park’s geological status is ‘normal’ and that such eruptions are unlikely to happen in the immediate future.
‘Geologically, it’s going to erupt in the next 2 million years, but probably not today,’ he said. The NPS also confirmed that the current alert level for volcanic activity is ‘Code Green.’
Despite the misleading content, Murphys stressed that wildlife behavior observed in the videos did not reflect abnormal trends. ‘Those videos typically show a very small percentage of animal populations,’ he explained. ‘It’s important to understand how nature works.’
As the misinformation travels, it influences perceptions of the park’s wildlife and ecology. ‘It does undermine the overall understanding of how things work in nature,’ Hamilton said, urging the public to rely on factual information from credible sources.
