Yellowstone Wildlife Not Migrating Amid Viral Claims, Officials Say
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING — The National Park Service (NPS) is addressing concerns regarding false claims that wildlife is leaving Yellowstone National Park in large numbers. Social media videos trending since July have suggested that packs of animals, including bison, elk, and bears, are departing the park.
Linda Veress, a spokesperson for the NPS, stated, “Wildlife is not leaving Yellowstone National Park in large numbers. This rumor is false.” Veress emphasized that many of the circulating videos appear to be AI-generated and satirical.
Bill Hamilton, a wildlife biologist who has studied Yellowstone’s ecology for 20 years, pointed out that while natural fluctuations in wildlife migration occur, the majority take place during winter. “In summer, wildlife rarely migrates unless driven by extreme conditions,” he explained.
Most animal movements in Yellowstone happen when snow cover pushes herbivores, like elk and bison, to seek food outside the park. This year, conditions remain stable without significant weather changes prompting migration, claimed Tom Murphy, a wildlife photographer.
Some social media users speculated that animals might be fleeing due to fears of a supervolcano eruption at Yellowstone. However, the U.S. Geological Survey has classified volcanic activity at the park as “normal” or “Code Green.” Murphy joked, “Geologically, it’s going to erupt in the next 2 million years, but probably not today.”
Experts have also noted that viral videos depicting dramatic migrations are misleading. For example, footage of grizzly bears moving in groups is particularly unrealistic. Hamilton stated, “Grizzlies are solitary animals. They only gather when there’s a substantial food source.”
The spread of misinformation can have serious consequences. Hamilton warned, “It undermines the overall perception of how nature works.” Grizzly bears and mountain lions do not migrate in large groups, as suggested by certain videos. Such misconceptions can lead to public confusion about wildlife behavior.
In conclusion, while the allure of viral information is strong, the NPS encourages the public to rely on expert advice rather than social media for accurate wildlife information in Yellowstone.
