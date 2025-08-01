YieldMax® Announces Weekly ETF Distributions for July 2025

CHICAGO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YieldMax® has released its distribution details for the YieldMax® Weekly Payers and Group D ETFs. The updates come as of July 30, 2025, for various funds including the YieldMax® Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF and YieldMax® AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF.

The distributions vary by ETF, with the YieldMax® Semiconductor Portfolio announcing a weekly distribution of $0.415 per share, representing a distribution rate of 39.44%. Other ETFs like YieldMax® AI & Tech also showed promising returns with a distribution of $0.315 per share, which is a 34.95% yield.

According to the fund details, several ETFs will make payments on August 1, 2025. These include the YieldMax® Semiconductor Portfolio, YieldMax® AI & Tech, YieldMax® Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio, and others. Each ETF aims to provide current income, but it’s noted that distributions are not guaranteed and may vary significantly over time.

Investors are advised that the fund’s distributions depend on the performance of the underlying assets. In total, YieldMax® has several ETFs scheduled for distribution, including CHPY, GPTY, LFGY, and more, all listed in the press release.

Individuals interested in detailed performance data can visit YieldMax’s website or contact their support for more information. The investment returns of the ETFs can fluctuate, affecting the overall value for investors.