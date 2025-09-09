YNW Bortlen Faces Crucial Decision in Murder Case Plea Deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — YNW Bortlen is at a critical crossroads in his long-running criminal case linked to the 2018 killings of fellow YNW crew members Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. On September 4, prosecutors in Broward County offered Bortlen a plea deal that could eliminate two first-degree murder charges if he agrees to plead no contest to six other serious offenses.

The deal includes charges for accessory after the fact, conspiracy, witness tampering, and gang-related activities. If accepted, Bortlen, whose real name is Cortlen Henry, would face a sentence of 16 years and three months, with time already served credited. This arrangement would significantly reduce his potential prison time, which could stretch for decades if he is convicted at trial.

Judge Martin S. Fein explained the plea agreement to Bortlen in court, emphasizing that the final choice rests solely with him and his legal team. “This is a business decision between you, your lawyers, and the state,” Fein told Bortlen, assuring him there was no pressure to accept the offer.

Bortlen is expected to announce his decision during a court hearing on September 9. If he declines the plea deal, jury selection for his trial will commence the following day.

The case has gained national media attention due to the alleged involvement of the rapper YNW Melly, who prosecutors claim fired the shots that killed Williams and Thomas. Bortlen is accused of transporting the victims to a secluded area where the shooting occurred and subsequently helping to conceal the crime by falsely reporting it as a drive-by shooting.

YNW Melly has been held in Broward County Jail since 2019, following a mistrial in his initial double murder case. His new trial is slated for January 2027. Recently, a federal judge denied Melly’s request for release, determining that his ongoing detention is lawful despite the lengthy delay.