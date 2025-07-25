YoCrunch Yogurt Products Recalled Due to Safety Hazard

Hagåtña, Guam – The Department of Public Health and Social Services has announced a voluntary recall of YoCrunch yogurt products after plastic pieces were discovered in the dome toppers. The recall affects products sold at Happy Mart stores in Barrigada and Tamuning.

The Division of Environmental Health (DEH) reported on Tuesday that the yogurt was immediately pulled from store shelves. Consumers are urged to return any affected products for a full refund.

According to a statement from YoCrunch, a subsidiary of Danone, the recall began on July 11 following three consumer complaints. The potential choking hazard arises from transparent plastic pieces, which can have sharp edges and measure between 7 and 25 mm in length.

“If consumed, these plastic pieces could potentially cause a choking response,” YoCrunch stated in its announcement. DEH confirmed that while there have been no reports of illness linked to the recalled products, individuals who have consumed them and are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

Danone has set up a consumer care line for inquiries related to the recall at 877-344-4886, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time. The DEH will continue to update the public as further information becomes available.

For additional inquiries, individuals can reach the DEH’s Consumer Commodities Program at (671) 300-9579.