Yoel Romero Wins Bareknuckle Boxing Debut with Knockout

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero made an impressive bareknuckle boxing debut on Friday, September 12, 2025, at BKFC 80 held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Romero, a 48-year-old fighter known for his elite conditioning, delivered a brutal knockout in the second round against regional fighter Theo Doukas.

Romero, nicknamed ‘Soldier of God,’ had previously showcased his power with knockout finishes in Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship. Many believed his transition to bareknuckle boxing would be seamless. However, as he stepped into the ring for the first time, all eyes were on whether he could make a statement.

From the opening bell, it was clear that Romero was in a different league. He toyed with Doukas throughout the first round, displaying superior skill and striking precision. The match was seen as a significant mismatch, with Doukas lacking the experience to contend with Romero’s abilities.

In the second round, with about 35 seconds left, Romero unleashed a perfectly-timed uppercut that broke through Doukas’ defense. The powerful strike sent Doukas crashing to the canvas, unable to rise again. Romero walked off, securing a knockout finish.

Fans and analysts celebrated Romero’s strong debut, reaffirming his status as a contender in the bareknuckle boxing scene. Video highlights of the knockout have circulated widely, showcasing Romero’s striking prowess.