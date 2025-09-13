Sports
Yoel Romero Wins Bareknuckle Boxing Debut with Knockout
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero made an impressive bareknuckle boxing debut on Friday, September 12, 2025, at BKFC 80 held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Romero, a 48-year-old fighter known for his elite conditioning, delivered a brutal knockout in the second round against regional fighter Theo Doukas.
Romero, nicknamed ‘Soldier of God,’ had previously showcased his power with knockout finishes in Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship. Many believed his transition to bareknuckle boxing would be seamless. However, as he stepped into the ring for the first time, all eyes were on whether he could make a statement.
From the opening bell, it was clear that Romero was in a different league. He toyed with Doukas throughout the first round, displaying superior skill and striking precision. The match was seen as a significant mismatch, with Doukas lacking the experience to contend with Romero’s abilities.
In the second round, with about 35 seconds left, Romero unleashed a perfectly-timed uppercut that broke through Doukas’ defense. The powerful strike sent Doukas crashing to the canvas, unable to rise again. Romero walked off, securing a knockout finish.
Fans and analysts celebrated Romero’s strong debut, reaffirming his status as a contender in the bareknuckle boxing scene. Video highlights of the knockout have circulated widely, showcasing Romero’s striking prowess.
Recent Posts
- Yankees GM Confirms Volpe as Shortstop Despite Injury Woes
- Yoel Romero Wins Bareknuckle Boxing Debut with Knockout
- John Daly Sets Tour Record with 19 Strokes on One Hole
- UCLA Faces New Mexico Amidst Disappointing Season Start
- Cincinnati Reds Fall Below .500 in Disappointing Loss to Mets
- Deion Sanders to Start Third-String QB Ryan Staub Against Houston
- Villanova Wildcats Reveal 2025-26 Basketball Schedule
- High-Stakes Showdowns Await College Football Teams in Week 3
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto Aims to Extend Dodgers’ Winning Streak Against Giants
- Simeon Price Finds New Life with Colorado Buffaloes Football Team
- Jordan Clarkson Reveals Knicks Signing Origin at Central Park Podcast
- Rodón Struggles in Yankees Loss Despite Strong Performance
- Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards of Abandoning Messy Home
- Charlie Kirk Assassination Sparks Outcry from Sports Community
- Leighton Eliminated from Great British Bake Off After Biscuit Week
- Pachuca Hosts Cruz Azul in Key Apertura 2025 Match
- Ovi, Bryant Myers Face Off in Boxing Match This Friday
- Junior Faces La Equidad Amid Leadership Crisis
- Connors Shines with Two Touchdowns in Houston’s Victory Over Rice
- Yankees Exploit Scherzer’s Pitch Tipping in Dramatic Win