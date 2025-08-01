Yoshimar Yotún Returns to Football with Emotional Goal After 455 Days

LIMA, Peru — Yoshimar Yotún made an emotional return to football on July 30, 2025, after 455 days away due to a knee injury. The 35-year-old midfielder came on as a substitute in the second half during Sporting Cristal‘s 5-0 defeat of Sport Huancayo.

Yotún’s journey back began with a devastating ligament rupture suffered in April 2024. His return was highly anticipated, and as the 71st minute approached, fans chanted his name. Coach Paulo Autuori called him onto the field, a moment that brought the player to tears.

Once on the pitch, Yotún played with determination, reconnecting with teammates. In the 90th minute, he scored a penalty, sealing the victory for Sporting Cristal. After the goal, he leaped into the stands to embrace his wife, Alessandra Cordero, and their children.

“It has been 15 months of hard work, and very difficult. The public does not know what I’ve been through, but I will share my story one day,” said Yotún after the match. “Thanks to my family and friends for their support. They never let me feel alone; that’s what matters.”

Yotún’s return not only boosted the team but also helped him reclaim his place among Peru’s most respected football players. As one of the six top players with the most appearances for the national team, his comeback signifies hope for both him personally and his club as they aim for a successful season.

Next, Sporting Cristal faces a critical match against Alianza Lima, where Yotún is expected to contribute more as he gradually rebuilds his fitness.