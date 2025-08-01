Sports
Yoshimar Yotún Returns to Football with Emotional Goal After 455 Days
LIMA, Peru — Yoshimar Yotún made an emotional return to football on July 30, 2025, after 455 days away due to a knee injury. The 35-year-old midfielder came on as a substitute in the second half during Sporting Cristal‘s 5-0 defeat of Sport Huancayo.
Yotún’s journey back began with a devastating ligament rupture suffered in April 2024. His return was highly anticipated, and as the 71st minute approached, fans chanted his name. Coach Paulo Autuori called him onto the field, a moment that brought the player to tears.
Once on the pitch, Yotún played with determination, reconnecting with teammates. In the 90th minute, he scored a penalty, sealing the victory for Sporting Cristal. After the goal, he leaped into the stands to embrace his wife, Alessandra Cordero, and their children.
“It has been 15 months of hard work, and very difficult. The public does not know what I’ve been through, but I will share my story one day,” said Yotún after the match. “Thanks to my family and friends for their support. They never let me feel alone; that’s what matters.”
Yotún’s return not only boosted the team but also helped him reclaim his place among Peru’s most respected football players. As one of the six top players with the most appearances for the national team, his comeback signifies hope for both him personally and his club as they aim for a successful season.
Next, Sporting Cristal faces a critical match against Alianza Lima, where Yotún is expected to contribute more as he gradually rebuilds his fitness.
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Faces Racing Louisville FC in NWSL Showdown
- Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested After Airport Incident with Boyfriend
- Red Sox Revise Weekend Rotation after Trade Deadline
- Late Bloomer Morgan Hits Hollywood with New Sitcom and Stand-Up Success
- Potential Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sparks Excitement
- Uruguay Faces Brazil in Copa America Femenina Semifinal Showdown
- Pirates Beat Giants, Face Rockies Amid Trade Controversies
- Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance
- Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships
- White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
- Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut
- Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
- MLB Trade Deadline 2025: Major Trades Reshape Playoff Landscape
- New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash
- Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark
- New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
- Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline