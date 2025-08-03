Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Dog Prevents Burglary During Dodgers’ Road Trip

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto‘s home was targeted by burglars this week while he was with his team in Cincinnati. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, when three suspects attempted to break into his Hollywood Hills residence.

Yamamoto’s dog played a crucial role in preventing the burglary. Staff at the home reported that the dog started barking loudly, prompting them to turn on the lights. This action likely scared off the would-be thieves, who had already smashed a rear glass door but never made it inside, according to police.

Yamamoto adopted his dog from an animal shelter last year while recovering from an injury. In an interview earlier this year, he shared how he fell in love with the dog during a visit to the shelter with his mother. “So, I adopted him,” he said through an interpreter.

Law enforcement stated that the loud barking combined with the bright lights were key in deterring the burglars. The incident sparked concern for Yamamoto’s security, leading to speculation that he may increase measures to protect his home.

On the field, Yamamoto has been nothing short of impressive. In his second MLB season, he has posted a 9-7 record with a 2.63 ERA and struck out 133 batters, which earned him his first All-Star selection. As the Dodgers navigate injury struggles with other starting pitchers, his presence has been vital.

Despite the burglary attempt, Yamamoto was able to focus on his performance against the Cincinnati Reds, where he allowed just one run over seven innings. As his team prepares for their upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Yamamoto remains eager to continue proving his value on the mound.

The successful response to the burglary also highlights how pets can provide unexpected security in times of crisis.