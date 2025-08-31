Yoshinobu Yamamoto Prepares for Key Start Against Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES, CA — Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers gears up for a pivotal game against the Arizona Diamondbacks this Sunday. The right-hander boasts an impressive 11-8 record and a 2.90 ERA in 139.2 innings this season, having made 25 starts.

Although Yamamoto has shown strong performance on the mound, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emphasizes the need for him to be more aggressive. “I think Yoshi’s got to continue to get strike one,” Roberts stated, comparing him to past legends like Pedro Martinez and Tim Lincecum. Roberts explained the importance of efficiency, as today’s starters rarely pitch more than 120 pitches per game.

Roberts highlighted that getting ahead in the count is crucial for a pitcher. “When you get behind in counts, the pitch count goes up,” he said. This strategy, according to Roberts, can significantly improve Yamamoto’s effectiveness on the mound.

Yamamoto himself acknowledged his physical condition this season. Through his interpreter, Yoshihiro Sonoda, he remarked, “I think compared to previous years, my physical condition is pretty good.” Despite setting a new career-high in innings pitched, he understands the need for improvement.

The Dodgers have struggled recently, dropping a game to the Diamondbacks, which reduced their lead in the NL West to just one game. With a daunting series against the San Diego Padres on the horizon, Roberts expressed the need for his team to regain focus. “I would expect them to take it and run and seize the opportunity,” he said.

As the Dodgers aim to bounce back, Yamamoto’s performance against the Diamondbacks could be key for the team’s trajectory as they head into the final stretch of the season.