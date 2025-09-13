Young Advocates Lead Efforts to Combat Food Waste and Hunger

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Food Recovery Network (FRN), a nationwide student-led initiative, aims to end food waste and hunger by mobilizing college students across the U.S. Since its inception over a decade ago, FRN has united more than 8,000 students, food suppliers, farmers, and local businesses in its mission to recover surplus food and deliver it to those in need.

Regina Harmon, the Executive Director of FRN, stated, “We can no longer throw away good food when there are plenty of ways to distribute it to people who need it.” With over 200 chapters nationwide, including one at George Washington University, FRN empowers student leaders to recover food from local events and distribute it within their communities.

In a recent effort, FRN collaborated with Medium Rare and Bullseye Entertainment at this year’s Super Bowl, recovering 12,348 pounds of food. This initiative provided over 10,000 meals to the New Orleans community and prevented 7.95 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to powering a home for a year.

The organization emphasizes that community engagement is essential for effective food recovery. FRN’s programs, such as the Elementary School Produce Market, connect local farmers with families, providing nutritious food while also boosting local economies. The pilot program has expanded successful models into new cities.

Harmon also highlights the significance of advocating for better food policies. Recent legislative efforts, such as the bipartisan Food Donation Improvement Act, now allow farmers to receive tax incentives for donating food, thereby encouraging more contributions. This has led to the establishment of community refrigerators to make food more accessible.

“Celebrating our successes, no matter how small, is crucial,” Harmon added, noting that shared achievements bolster morale and promote continued action against food waste.

Despite the challenges, Harmon remains hopeful. She stresses the importance of collective action and encourages individuals to take small steps, like asking about leftover food plans at events, to make a difference. FRN’s mission is simple yet impactful: recover enough surplus food to feed everyone who is hungry.

As society faces overwhelming food waste statistics, Harmon urges collaboration in the fight against hunger and food waste, making food recovery a priority in local initiatives while working with local governments to include food recovery in climate action agendas.