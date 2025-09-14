Young Boy with Leukemia Joins Phillies Player on Special Day

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Eight-year-old Lincoln Hanson, who is battling leukemia for the second time, experienced a memorable afternoon at Citizens Bank Park on Friday when he met Major League Baseball player Matt Strahm. Lincoln’s leukemia diagnosis, which he received in May, is more aggressive than his previous battle with the disease as a toddler.

Lincoln, an avid Phillies fan from Glenolden, received a rare opportunity to wear Strahm’s size 12 cleats, running around the field while the pitcher walked back to the clubhouse in his socks. The event was a surprise to Lincoln, who does not know the full extent of his illness and the dire odds he faces, as his parents decided to keep him unaware of his situation.

“I don’t have it in me,” said Jay Hanson, Lincoln’s father, about explaining their reality to their son. “He doesn’t have months. He doesn’t have years. He’s as close to terminal as you can possibly be.” Instead, the Hansons focus on creating joyful experiences for Lincoln, such as this special day at the ballpark.

During the visit, Lincoln received a green glove with his name on it and a bat from Strahm, which further solidified the bond formed during this event. “Because cancer sucks,” Lincoln said, highlighting his resilient spirit despite his condition.

Jay Hanson has been proactive in seeking treatment options, exploring possibilities at various hospitals, including one in Europe. The family is now planning to travel to St. Louis for an experimental trial at Washington University. “Do we have enough time to make it happen?” Jay pondered, illustrating the uncertainty they face.

With support from a nonprofit organization, the Hansons have received not only financial resources but also emotional support. Megan Hanson, Lincoln’s mother, spoke about the connection with the foundation’s president, who lost her son to cancer, saying, “No one understands unless you’re going through it.”

Lincoln’s playful nature shone through as he described his experiences while balancing school and caring for his younger brother, Gunnar. “Everyone who meets Lincoln loves Lincoln,” Megan said, expressing her hope for her son’s future and the strength the family finds in moments like these.

Strahm remarked on the significance of Lincoln’s story, touching upon priorities that extend beyond baseball. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make a positive impact, stating, “You just feel so grateful.” The day concluded with Lincoln watching the game from the stands with his family, all of whom cherish these precious moments.