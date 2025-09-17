Young Electrician Thrives Amid College Enrollment Decline

Charlotte, North Carolina – Jacob Palmer, a 23-year-old electrician, is breaking new ground in a time when many young adults are turning away from college education. After starting his career as a full-time apprentice at a contracting firm, Palmer is now running his own successful electrical business, grossing nearly $90,000 in its first year.

Growing up in Concord, Palmer excelled academically, but the challenges of online learning during the pandemic changed his trajectory. “I hated it,” he said in an interview. Instead of continuing his college education, he explored various jobs, including warehouse work and factory positions, before discovering his passion for electricity.

Inspired by a passionate electrician he met while his mother worked on their home, Palmer used the knowledge from his AP Physics class to kickstart his career. “I had a general interest in working with my hands,” Palmer stated. He started his apprenticeship earning $15 an hour and quickly moved up in the field. Despite not attending college, he diligently prepared for his licensing exam, which he plans to take in January 2024.

Palmer’s decision reflects a larger trend among young adults forgoing traditional college paths, particularly among his generation. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), college enrollment dropped significantly during the pandemic, with a 15% overall decline from fall 2010 to fall 2021. Experts attribute this trend to rising costs and changing perceptions of success.

“The hardest thing is everyone thinks college is a bachelor’s degree, right?” said Shereen Loria, Director of Career and Technical Education in Arizona. She observes that students are increasingly recognizing trades as viable career options. Her district has adopted academy models blending college and technical training to give students diverse pathways.

Palmer’s story is becoming less of an outlier as more young people consider hands-on careers. The demand for skilled trades, including electricians, is on the rise, with projections from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating a growth rate higher than 4% for all occupations over the next decade.

In addition to his work, Palmer is also venturing into content creation. He is utilizing YouTube to showcase his journey as an electrician, generating moderate income from advertising. “Middle-school Jacob would be going crazy right now,” he said about his newfound success. His story contrasts sharply with peers burdened by college debt and uncertain job markets, highlighting a shift in what success looks like for today’s youth.