Washington, D.C. — Authorities have detained 19-year-old Ethan Guo after he attempted to fly solo to all seven continents. Guo reportedly altered his flight plan without official permission, violating multiple national and international aviation regulations.

The young influencer, known for his adventurous spirit and social media presence, sparked concerns when he deviated from his intended route. Aviation experts noted that such actions can compromise the safety of air traffic and result in serious legal repercussions.

“Flying solo requires strict adherence to flight regulations for safety and compliance,” said aviation analyst Karen Wright. “This incident raises questions about the influence of social media on young people making risky decisions without understanding the consequences.”

As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, officials are concerned about the potential for copycat incidents among other young pilots and adventurers. Authorities are urging all individuals to follow airline protocols and seek proper permissions before attempting such flights.

In light of this incident, lawmakers are considering stricter regulations for aviation among influencers and social media personalities, who often promote daring challenges to their followers.

Guo is currently facing charges that could result in fines and further penalties, underscoring the serious implications of his actions. His case serves as a cautionary tale about blending adventure with responsibility in the age of social media.