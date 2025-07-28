Young Inventor Julian Brown Missing After Disturbing Social Media Post

Atlanta, Georgia — Julian Brown, a 21-year-old inventor from Atlanta, has been missing for nearly two weeks following an alarming social media post. Brown, who is known for his innovation ‘Plastoline’—a technology that converts plastic waste into fuel—last communicated with his followers on July 9.

In his final Instagram video, Brown expressed a sense of urgency and danger. He stated, ‘I’m certainly under attack… I can’t go into so much detail,’ and urged his audience to ‘keep your eyes open.’ His followers grew increasingly concerned when he did not post anything after July 9.

Brown’s alarming messages also included a plea for prayers and a request for fans to ‘screen record’ his updates. His social media presence, which boasts over 1.7 million followers, has seen many users urging the FBI to investigate his disappearance.

Friends and fans worry that his work with Plastoline might have made him a target. ‘The influencer and scientist Julian Brown, also known as naturejab, did not post anything after around two weeks,’ said one user. ‘He produced gasoline out of plastic waste and was concerned people will try to stop him.’

Brown is the founder of Naturejab and has been recognized as a 776 Climate Fellow for his environmental contributions. His work in converting plastic waste into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel has attracted attention from environmentalists and tech enthusiasts alike.

Despite the growing concern, no official missing persons report has been filed and it remains unclear when Brown was last seen in person. The FBI has not publicly commented on the situation, leaving his followers in distress over his safety.

Julian Brown’s inventions and campaigns reflect his commitment to environmental solutions, demonstrated through his GoFundMe campaign titled ‘Plastic to Fuel – Together We Will Heal Earth.’ The campaign had raised over $18,000 as of July 28, with donations still coming in. Many of his supporters are calling for action and more transparency regarding his whereabouts.