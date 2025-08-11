Young John Rambo Prequel Gears Up for Production in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA – A new prequel film about the iconic character John Rambo is in the works, with plans to start shooting in Thailand in early 2026. Sources tell Deadline that actor Noah Centineo is attached to star in the film, which will explore the origins of Rambo during the Vietnam War.

Directed by Jalmari Helander, known for his work on ‘Sisu,’ the movie will feature a screenplay by writing duo Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. While the film package still faces a few hurdles, industry insiders are optimistic about its future, as Lionsgate emerges as the leading candidate to produce the film.

The character of John Rambo was created by author David Morrell in his 1972 novel ‘First Blood‘ and became a household name following the original film’s release in 1982. That film featured Sylvester Stallone as Rambo, a veteran Green Beret forced into a fight against lawmen in the mountains after being wrongly pursued. The franchise has generated over $800 million globally, with the last installment, ‘Rambo: Last Blood,’ earning $92 million at the box office.

While Centineo’s involvement is confirmed, Stallone has not been implicated in the project, despite being aware of it. Stallone’s connection to the franchise could add weight, as he has portrayed Rambo across five films.

Noah Centineo’s career is on the rise, thanks to breakout roles in successful Netflix films like ‘To All the Boys I Loved Before.’ His upcoming projects also include a role in a live-action adaptation of ‘Street Fighter‘ alongside Jason Momoa. His recent works, ‘Warfare‘ and ‘Our Hero, Balthazar,’ debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Producers include Kevin King-Templeton, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, and Avi Lerner, with executive producers Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier, and Amanda Presmyk. The development of this film marks an exciting chapter for fans of the Rambo franchise.