Young Norwegian Advances at Bastad ATP 250 Clay-Court Event

Bastad, Sweden – Young Norwegian Nicolai Budkov Kjaer showed his talent on Tuesday by winning his first ATP Tour match at the ATP 250 clay-court event in Bastad. He staged an impressive comeback, defeating Brazil‘s Thiago Monteiro 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(2).

The 18-year-old Kjaer, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, has moved up four spots in the PIF ATP Live Race To Jeddah, now sitting in ninth place. He is looking to qualify for the prestigious year-end finale for the first time.

Kjaer has had a successful past year, having won the boys’ singles trophy just 12 months ago. He also clinched his first ATP Challenger Tour title in Glasgow, Scotland, in February, making him the second-youngest Norwegian to achieve this milestone.

Following Kjaer’s victory, support flowed in from fellow players, including fellow Norwegian Casper Ruud, who offered encouraging words to his Davis Cup teammate.

On Day 2 of the tournament, notable action included Swedish wild card Leo Borg, who also secured his first ATP Tour win since the 2023 Stockholm Open. Borg emerged victorious against American Mitchell Krueger, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Additionally, seventh-seeded Pedro Cachin advanced after defeating Gian Marco Moroni 6-4, 6-4. Frenchman Hugo Gaston triumphed over John Millman with a score of 6-4, 6-3, breaking Millman’s serve four times in the match.

Italian qualifier Moroni also moved on, overcoming Portugal’s Nuno Borges 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. The second round will resume after rain delays with matches scheduled to continue into Wednesday.