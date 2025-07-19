Sports
Young Norwegian Advances at Bastad ATP 250 Clay-Court Event
Bastad, Sweden – Young Norwegian Nicolai Budkov Kjaer showed his talent on Tuesday by winning his first ATP Tour match at the ATP 250 clay-court event in Bastad. He staged an impressive comeback, defeating Brazil‘s Thiago Monteiro 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(2).
The 18-year-old Kjaer, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, has moved up four spots in the PIF ATP Live Race To Jeddah, now sitting in ninth place. He is looking to qualify for the prestigious year-end finale for the first time.
Kjaer has had a successful past year, having won the boys’ singles trophy just 12 months ago. He also clinched his first ATP Challenger Tour title in Glasgow, Scotland, in February, making him the second-youngest Norwegian to achieve this milestone.
Following Kjaer’s victory, support flowed in from fellow players, including fellow Norwegian Casper Ruud, who offered encouraging words to his Davis Cup teammate.
On Day 2 of the tournament, notable action included Swedish wild card Leo Borg, who also secured his first ATP Tour win since the 2023 Stockholm Open. Borg emerged victorious against American Mitchell Krueger, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Additionally, seventh-seeded Pedro Cachin advanced after defeating Gian Marco Moroni 6-4, 6-4. Frenchman Hugo Gaston triumphed over John Millman with a score of 6-4, 6-3, breaking Millman’s serve four times in the match.
Italian qualifier Moroni also moved on, overcoming Portugal’s Nuno Borges 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. The second round will resume after rain delays with matches scheduled to continue into Wednesday.
Recent Posts
- John Parry Scores First Hole-in-One at The Open Championship
- Newcastle United to Face Celtic with 10,000 Fans in Attendance
- Barcelona Negotiates Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford
- Water Main Break Closes York Road in Hunt Valley
- Scheffler Reflects on Winning Amid Open Championship Pressure
- 2025 Tour de France: Stage 11 Preview and Ben Healy’s New Bike
- House Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Cut to Public Broadcasting and Foreign Aid
- Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Enjoy Day on Amalfi Coast
- LIV Golf Sends 19 Players to 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush
- Surprise Concert at Faneuil Hall by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett
- Predictions for Semifinals at WTA Hamburg Open This Saturday
- DAZN Users Warned About VPN Issues
- Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1
- Tommy Fleetwood Faces Caddie Blunder at Open Championship
- Five-way Tie for Lead at 2025 Open Championship’s First Round
- Top High School Guard Jason Crowe Commits to Missouri Basketball
- Yellowstone Wildlife Not Migrating Amid Viral Claims, Officials Say
- Evenepoel Struggles Early in Tourmalet on Tour de France Stage 14
- Manchester United Faces Leeds United in Preseason Friendly in Sweden
- CaaStle Founder Christine Hunsicker Arrested on Fraud Charges