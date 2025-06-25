Young Stars Shine at Mallorca Championships

MALLORCA, Spain — In a thrilling start to the Mallorca Championships, young tennis talents Learner Tien and Felix Auger-Aliassime showcased their skills with impressive victories on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Nineteen-year-old Learner Tien defeated 17-year-old Justin Engel with a score of 6-4, 6-4 on Monday. Tien, who saved all five break points he faced, attributed his success to his strong serving. “I broke early in the first set and I served really well today, I think that was the biggest thing,” he said. The victory propels Tien to the second round, where he will meet top seed, whose identity has yet to be announced.

Tuesday brought more excitement as Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime marked his debut at the grass-court ATP 250 by winning against Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-3. Auger-Aliassime, who lost an early 3-1 lead, claimed crucial breaks in the closing stages of both sets. “Playing on centre court here is a little bit different… in the end, I came out victorious, so I’m really happy with the win,” he shared following the match.

Auger-Aliassime’s next opponent will be determined from ongoing matches as he seeks to advance further in the tournament. At the same time, the grass-court competition heats up, maintaining a thrilling atmosphere in Mallorca.