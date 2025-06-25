Sports
Young Stars Shine at Mallorca Championships
MALLORCA, Spain — In a thrilling start to the Mallorca Championships, young tennis talents Learner Tien and Felix Auger-Aliassime showcased their skills with impressive victories on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
Nineteen-year-old Learner Tien defeated 17-year-old Justin Engel with a score of 6-4, 6-4 on Monday. Tien, who saved all five break points he faced, attributed his success to his strong serving. “I broke early in the first set and I served really well today, I think that was the biggest thing,” he said. The victory propels Tien to the second round, where he will meet top seed, whose identity has yet to be announced.
Tuesday brought more excitement as Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime marked his debut at the grass-court ATP 250 by winning against Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-3. Auger-Aliassime, who lost an early 3-1 lead, claimed crucial breaks in the closing stages of both sets. “Playing on centre court here is a little bit different… in the end, I came out victorious, so I’m really happy with the win,” he shared following the match.
Auger-Aliassime’s next opponent will be determined from ongoing matches as he seeks to advance further in the tournament. At the same time, the grass-court competition heats up, maintaining a thrilling atmosphere in Mallorca.
Recent Posts
- Yusei Kikuchi Joins Angels’ Elite Strikeout Club
- Revolution Face Unbeaten Nashville SC in Upcoming Match
- Blue Jays DFA Right-Hander Spencer Turnbull to Activate Max Scherzer
- Steve and Marjorie Harvey Dazzle at Paris Fashion Week
- Injuries Challenge Columbus Ahead of Atlanta Match
- Adell and Soriano Lead Fantasy Baseball Waiver Picks
- Hints Revealed for Connections Sports Edition Puzzle Number 275
- McDonald’s Ends Doughnut Partnership with Krispy Kreme Early
- North Texas Weather: Brief Rain Before Summer Heat Returns
- Michigan Wolverines Land Commitment from Top OL Marky Walbridge
- Usha Vance Prefers Family Life Over Politics on Meghan McCain’s Podcast
- Lakers Pursue Walker Kessler Amid Utah’s Rebuild
- Man Found Guilty of Murdering Temple Police Sergeant in 2023
- Wealthy Backers Urge Candidates to Withdraw for Adams’ Mayoral Campaign
- Aaron Sorkin developing ‘The Social Network Part II’ at Sony Pictures
- Fritz and Fonseca Match Suspended as Darkness Falls in Eastbourne
- Flood Warning Issued as Des Moines Faces Flash Flooding
- Partial Roof Collapse at Cumberland County Produce Plant
- Sisters Seek Help in Search for Suspected Murderer of Actor’s Father
- Blazers Face Crucial Choice as NBA Draft Approaches