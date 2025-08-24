Sports
Young Tennis Star Julieta Pareja Prepares for US Open Challenge
San Diego, CA – At just 16 years old, American tennis player Julieta Pareja is gearing up for her first senior tournament at the US Open. After a standout season, Pareja received a wildcard entry into the tournament, signaling her impressive performance on both the junior circuit and against professional players.
Speaking from her home in San Diego before leaving for New York, Pareja expressed her excitement about the upcoming challenge. “I’m just super excited, just being able to actually play against really high-ranked players that I’ve watched on TV,” she said, highlighting the significance of playing in a home grand slam.
Despite the looming pressure of competing at a major tournament, Pareja remains grounded and composed. The title of world No. 1 in junior girls’ tennis, which she earned after reaching the finals of both singles and doubles at Wimbledon, seems to bolster her resilience. “It shows all the hard work and the effort you put into practice, and the team that helps you get better every day, it’s all paying off,” she said, reflecting on her recent success.
With a background steeped in tennis, Pareja’s passion for the sport began at age four, influenced by her family, including her two older sisters. Her Colombian heritage, rooted in her mother’s background, also plays a significant role in her identity. Earlier this year, she made headlines by reaching the semifinal of a WTA Tour event in Colombia, becoming the youngest player to do so since 2019.
Pareja’s dedication is evident in her rigorous training regimen, consisting of two daily sessions combined with conditioning work. Despite a demanding schedule, she manages to balance social activities and personal time. “I love playing tennis and getting the opportunity to go and travel the world and play the sport that I love,” she said, stressing her commitment to improvement.
As she looks ahead to the US Open, Pareja is primarily focused on soaking in the experience. In her first round, she will face grand slam champion and world No. 10 Elena Rybakina. Regardless of the outcome, Pareja views this tournament as another stepping stone in her pursuit of becoming a top-tier player.
