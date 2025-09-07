Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla After Leaked Jail Call Controversy

Atlanta, GA – Young Thug publicly apologized to rapper GloRilla on September 4 after leaked audio from a jail call showed him making derogatory comments about her appearance. In the call, Thug referred to GloRilla as “ugly as f***” while speaking to his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

In his apology posted on social media platform X, Young Thug expressed remorse for his words. “First of all, I’m sorry to you for my words and I honestly don’t think you’re ugly at all,” he wrote. “I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did. I’m sorry to you twin.”

Fans showed their support for Thug’s apology, with many acknowledging the importance of taking accountability. One supporter said, “Finally a good tweet, this is a step in the right direction,” while another added, “Accountability [checkmark emoji], they don’t know the struggle of sitting in that box alone.”

Meanwhile, GloRilla responded to the situation with her own tweet, seemingly calling out Thug. “Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” she wrote, indicating that their relationship may have been more complex than it appeared.

During the jail call that triggered the controversy, Young Thug ridiculed GloRilla’s looks, making comments about her hair and physical features. His remarks quickly went viral, igniting a backlash within the hip-hop community. The rapper’s disdain for GloRilla sparked discussions among fans, with many criticizing his behavior.

In addition to GloRilla, Young Thug’s leaked calls have revealed other controversial statements, including claims about buying chart positions for his music. These incidents have contributed to ongoing discussions surrounding his YSL RICO case, which has been a significant topic of interest since its inception.

Hours after the uproar, Young Thug reiterated his regret in his tweet, emphasizing his lack of intent to hurt her feelings. He aims to resolve the situation amicably as he navigates challenges behind bars while facing legal issues.