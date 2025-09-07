Entertainment
Young Thug Apologizes to GloRilla After Leaked Jail Call Controversy
Atlanta, GA – Young Thug publicly apologized to rapper GloRilla on September 4 after leaked audio from a jail call showed him making derogatory comments about her appearance. In the call, Thug referred to GloRilla as “ugly as f***” while speaking to his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.
In his apology posted on social media platform X, Young Thug expressed remorse for his words. “First of all, I’m sorry to you for my words and I honestly don’t think you’re ugly at all,” he wrote. “I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did. I’m sorry to you twin.”
Fans showed their support for Thug’s apology, with many acknowledging the importance of taking accountability. One supporter said, “Finally a good tweet, this is a step in the right direction,” while another added, “Accountability [checkmark emoji], they don’t know the struggle of sitting in that box alone.”
Meanwhile, GloRilla responded to the situation with her own tweet, seemingly calling out Thug. “Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” she wrote, indicating that their relationship may have been more complex than it appeared.
During the jail call that triggered the controversy, Young Thug ridiculed GloRilla’s looks, making comments about her hair and physical features. His remarks quickly went viral, igniting a backlash within the hip-hop community. The rapper’s disdain for GloRilla sparked discussions among fans, with many criticizing his behavior.
In addition to GloRilla, Young Thug’s leaked calls have revealed other controversial statements, including claims about buying chart positions for his music. These incidents have contributed to ongoing discussions surrounding his YSL RICO case, which has been a significant topic of interest since its inception.
Hours after the uproar, Young Thug reiterated his regret in his tweet, emphasizing his lack of intent to hurt her feelings. He aims to resolve the situation amicably as he navigates challenges behind bars while facing legal issues.
Recent Posts
- NFL Implements New Rules for 2025 Season Starting Off Thursday
- Aces Seek 14th Straight Win Against Struggling Sky
- Bailey Zimmerman Celebrates #1 Hit with Luke Combs
- Post Malone Reschedules London Shows Due to Tube Strikes
- Venice Film Festival Award Decisions Spark Controversy
- Buffalo Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard Signs Major Contract Extension
- Joyner Lucas Teases New Music Video with Mýa Collaboration
- Derrick Henry: The Rise of an NFL Prodigy and Family Man
- Tron: Ares Set Visit Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Sequel
- NFL Kickoff: Eagles Edge Cowboys Amid Controversial Spitting Incident
- Top Recruit Ari Peterson Plans Visit to University of Minnesota
- Christian McCaffrey Battles Injury Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff
- NFL Season Returns with New Uniforms and Playoff Predictions
- Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season
- Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident