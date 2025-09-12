Young Thug Apologizes in New Track Following Prison Call Leak

ATLANTA, Georgia — Young Thug has made headlines after releasing a new track titled “Man I Miss My Dogs,” where he addresses the recent leak of his prison phone calls. The rapper, who been incarcerated, discussed the leaked conversations on social media platform X and in a three-hour long interview with fellow Atlanta artist Big Bank.

In the seven-minute track, Young Thug expresses his remorse towards some individuals featured in the leaked calls. In the first verse, he apologizes to his longtime girlfriend, rapping, “Baby I’m sorry/One of my biggest fears is losing you to the internet.” He reflects on the seriousness of his feelings, stating, “Fuck a jail call, I was playing, I’d never trade you.”

The rapper also addresses his collaborator Future, implying that Future has stopped taking his phone calls. “Trying to get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page/The internet don’t know about it because real n****s don’t say,” he raps, shedding light on the dynamics of his relationships.

Young Thug touches on his situation with other artists, including a nod to his featured track “Jumpman.” He pleads with his peers, asserting, “N***a, please I’m not a rat/But that cheese where it’s at/All the n****s on the case that didn’t take pleas, that is that.”

In autumn 2024, Young Thug is set to face repercussions after pleading guilty to an involvement in criminal street gang activity. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Future on the track “Jumpman.” His new music is expected to feature on an upcoming album titled UY Scuti, named after one of the largest stars in the universe.

The lyrics of “Man I Miss My Dogs” were shared in a separate post on Instagram, which have resonated with fans and followers. Young Thug’s openness about his feelings and the struggles he faces has brought attention to the broader conversations regarding his artistic expression and personal relationships.