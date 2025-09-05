Youth Innovators Drive Africa’s Food Systems Transformation

Dakar, Senegal – At the Africa Food Systems Forum 2025, a strong emphasis was placed on the role of Africa’s youth in reshaping the continent’s agricultural landscape. The event highlighted how young innovators are transitioning farming into a dynamic, technology-driven sector intended to create jobs and address climate challenges.

“Smallholder farmers face barriers to finance, technology, and markets,” said one expert, emphasizing the importance of innovation. “But when youth bring innovation into the picture, farming becomes a business, not just survival.” This shift is crucial as agriculture is still a primary source of employment for many Africans.

Despite a global slowdown in funding, African startups are thriving, raising billions and breaking into international markets in Latin America and Europe. Reports from TechCabal’s Africa Investor Guide indicate that solutions from Uganda, Nigeria, and Tunisia are gaining global traction, showcasing African innovation’s potential.

In Morocco, PGPR Technologies is creating a sustainable future by converting shrimp waste into organic fertilizer. “Every shrimp shell we recycle is a step toward healthier soils and higher productivity,” said the founders, highlighting how local solutions can have significant global impacts.

This emerging trend comes amid global leaders’ efforts to position youth at the forefront of agricultural innovation. Africa’s projected population of 2.5 billion by 2050 includes 280 million people facing hunger today—prompting discussions about the need for sustainable solutions.

According to the 2025 State of Food Security and Nutrition report, food insecurity has worsened across the continent. Meanwhile, over 12 million young Africans enter the labor market each year, but only three million formal jobs are created.

Governments are being urged to lead with clarity and design youth-friendly policies to leverage this potential. Young entrepreneurs are stepping into the spotlight, utilizing new technologies such as AI and machine learning to enhance agricultural practices and improve efficiency.

With initiatives like AGRA‘s Youth Agripreneurs Platform, young innovator’s voices are being amplified. The forum showcased youth-led enterprises and discussions emphasizing their critical role in defining the future of Africa’s food systems.

As investment and commitment from policymakers grow, Africa’s youth continue to innovate. They are not just beneficiaries but builders of a sustainable agricultural economy capable of feeding the continent’s population.

This transformation, spearheaded by young visionaries, symbolizes Africa’s potential in overcoming challenges and driving forward a prosperous food future.