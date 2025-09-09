Youth Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Social Media Ban and Political Corruption

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Youth-led protests in Kathmandu against a government ban on social media turned violent on Monday, resulting in at least 19 fatalities and hundreds of injuries.

The demonstrations began as a reaction to the ban on 26 platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, and escalated when protesters clashed with police near the Parliament. The protests were sparked by the viral “Nepo Kid” campaign, which highlighted the extravagant lifestyles of politicians’ children, contrasting sharply with the struggles of average Nepalis.

Thousands of young people, organized by the nonprofit Hami Nepal, took to the streets to voice their frustrations. Many were students donning school uniforms, demanding accountability from political elites and the repeal of the social media ban. The government defended the ban, citing regulatory concerns, but critics argue it undermines free speech.

The protests intensified when demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades at the Parliament. In response, police used tear gas, batons, and rubber bullets. Witnesses reported that some protesters were also killed by live ammunition, drawing comparisons to darker chapters in Nepal’s history.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, facing growing backlash, resigned following the violent clashes. His government had previously been accused of corruption and nepotism, fueling public anger. Many youths see the “nepo kids” as symbols of privilege, living lavishly while ordinary citizens struggle to make a living.

Statements from protesters captured the emotional weight of the situation. “We are not just asking for our rights; we are demanding dignity and justice,” one protester declared. As tensions remain high, the government has imposed curfews in multiple districts to restore order.

The ramifications of these protests extend beyond immediate unrest, reflecting a deeper dissatisfaction with a political system perceived as corrupt and unresponsive to youth aspirations. Social media campaigns have continued to amplify calls for change, connecting young Nepalis in their demand for a fairer political landscape.