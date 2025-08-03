Sports
Youth World Cup Tournament Set for Miami in 2026
Miami, FL – Excitement builds as soccer fever grips North America. With the Club World Cup recently concluded and the men’s World Cup approaching in less than a year, the sport enjoys a surge in popularity in the United States. The 2026 FIFA Miami Host Committee aims to expand this enthusiasm to youth players by hosting the inaugural Miami 2026 Youth World Cup.
This grassroots initiative, branded as a ‘Legacy Project’ for the upcoming World Cup, is set to include over 2,000 youth teams from around the country. The Miami 2026 Youth World Cup is the largest youth soccer event ever attempted in American history. Teams from prestigious academies, including Orlando City Academy, have already signed up to participate.
“We wanted to develop a youth tournament that gets players and families excited about the World Cup while providing high-level competition to kick off their seasons,” said Tournament Director Mayowa Owolabi.
Competition will begin in September, featuring both Boys and Girls teams across U8 to U18 categories. Matches will be held in various locations, including four states, across five weekends. For competitive teams, the top squad in each region will advance to the Knockout Rounds, scheduled for March 12-15. The championship rounds will take place in Miami from May 28-31.
Owolabi expressed the goal of making the tournament accessible, stating, “We really wanted to hit the four corners and engage every region of the country. Having multiple locations and dates helps to avoid conflicts with high school schedules.”
In an effort to promote inclusivity, recreational teams are also invited to participate. “Grassroots football in the U.S. often faces challenges related to funding,” said Christopher Corey, Liaison to World Cup 2026 for the City of Miami. “This legacy program is meant for all kids. We want to include those players who might not aspire to become professionals.”
Corey highlighted the importance of providing opportunities for all players, stating, “The recreational side is essential. Many tournaments charge fees upwards of $1,500, which can exclude many kids.” Participation fees for this tournament are set between $300 and $750 per team, making it more attainable.
The Miami 2026 Youth World Cup hopes not only to foster competition at a high level but also to serve as a platform for players from various backgrounds. The final rounds in Miami are expected to showcase some of the best youth talent, including participants from top professional academies and Youth National Teams.
Top-performing teams will have the chance to attend FIFA World Cup matches and be celebrated on the field after their competitions. Corey stated, “This initiative will truly engage kids with the spirit of the World Cup, an event that so few have the chance to host.”
More information about the tournament is available online.
