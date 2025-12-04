Tech
YouTube Launches Personalized Recap Feature for Users
San Bruno, California — YouTube has introduced a new feature called YouTube Recap that allows users to review their watch history and viewing preferences from the past year. Launched on December 2, 2025, the Recap will be available for users in North America and will roll out to other regions worldwide within the week.
The Recap aims to uniquely highlight users’ interests and moments through a collection of cards based on their viewing habits. Each user can expect up to 12 customized cards showcasing top channels, evolving interests, and personality types derived from their video choices. For instance, users who listened to music frequently will be shown their top artists and songs, along with options to explore favorite genres and podcasts.
According to Manthra Panchapakesan, Product Manager at YouTube, the feature was developed with user feedback, going through nine rounds of testing and over 50 concept evaluations. This collaborative approach has allowed YouTube to capture a wide array of user experiences, branding personalities like the Adventurer, Skill Builder, and Creative Spirit.
YouTube’s Recap has been compared to Spotify‘s popular Wrapped feature, which also summarizes users’ yearly music listening trends. While elements of music tracking will be present in the Recap, YouTube Music users will still receive a separate review of their top artists and playlists within the dedicated YouTube Music app.
Along with the launch of the Recap, YouTube also revealed trending topics and popular creators, showing MrBeast as the top creator for another year and highlighting the impact of various pop culture phenomena including Squid Game and KPop Demon Hunters. The varied interests and tastes of users reflect the ongoing evolution of content consumption on the platform.
For users eager to explore their video memories, the Recap is easily accessible through the YouTube homepage or under the “You” tab. YouTube encourages users to share their insights with friends, making it a social element to revisit their favorite moments from the year.
