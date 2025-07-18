YouTube TV Offers Discounts to Lure Back NFL Sunday Ticket Subscribers

Mountain View, California — YouTube TV is reportedly sending discount offers to former NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers in an effort to win them back. Some users who canceled their subscriptions have received emails with up to $96 off their NFL Sunday Ticket renewal.

The NFL Sunday Ticket package costs $378 for dedicated YouTube TV subscribers and $480 for those who choose it as a standalone option. With certain discounts, former subscribers could pay as low as $282 for the season.

One user shared their experience on Reddit, stating they typically cancel their subscription after March Madness, only to receive an enticing email from YouTube TV. The email offered them a $96 discount, significantly lowering their yearly cost. However, not all users report the same experience; some have mentioned receiving only a $48 discount, indicating inconsistent promotional efforts from the streaming service.

YouTube TV has not officially commented on the promotional strategy or provided details on the specific conditions for these discounts. Users are advised to check their email inboxes regularly for possible offers.

As the NFL season approaches, YouTube TV aims to regain subscribers by implementing promotional strategies to entice those who have stepped away from the service. Although the price of the NFL Sunday Ticket remains higher than its initial launch, the recent discount offers may boost user interest for the upcoming season.