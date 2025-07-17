YouTube TV Offers Discounts to Former NFL Sunday Ticket Subscribers

San Francisco, CA — YouTube TV is reportedly reaching out to former NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers with discounted offers in a bid to win them back. Some users who canceled their subscriptions midway through the year have reported receiving emails from the service, featuring discounts to entice their return.

One user, known as VHBlazer, shared on social media that they received an email offering a $96 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket, reducing the subscription cost to $282 for the season. This user had previously canceled their subscription after March Madness, which seems to have put them on YouTube’s list for potential return offers.

However, not all users received the same discount. Some reported only receiving an offer for $48 off. This discrepancy raises questions about why different amounts are being offered to returning users. A few users mentioned they had not received any discount offers but found that when attempting to re-subscribe manually, discounted prices were sometimes displayed. Others noted that paying the full price continued to show up for them, suggesting a need to contact customer support for clarification.

The NFL Sunday Ticket package costs $378 for subscribers already on YouTube TV, while the standalone option is priced at $480 for the season. These prices can increase with additional features like RedZone or if users choose to pay monthly. This new discount initiative follows a year of stable pricing, although the service remains less affordable compared to its initial launch.

YouTube has not officially commented on the returning subscriber discounts, nor has it revealed how extensively these offers will be available. Meanwhile, new customers can purchase a Season Pass for $276, or $318 through YouTube’s Primetime Channels, a separate offering.

As YouTube TV prepares for the upcoming NFL season, the option for monthly payments is being rolled out to more states, providing users greater flexibility. Nevertheless, customers should be mindful that the length of the monthly payment plan will be adjusted from 12 months to eight as the season approaches.