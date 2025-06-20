YouTube TV Offers Hidden $10 Monthly Discount for Subscribers

Mountain View, CA – YouTube TV subscribers may be able to save $10 a month on their bills through a hidden discount option, following a price increase earlier this year. After raising prices from $73 to $83 per month, many users can access a limited-time offer to maintain a lowered rate.

The alternative plan costs $72.99 per month for six months, bringing it back to the former rate. Users have found this discount under the “Manage Plan” setting on their accounts. However, reports indicate that the discount is not visible in the YouTube TV mobile app.

This option is available to both current subscribers paying the full amount and those already at a discounted rate. The change will take effect at the beginning of the next billing cycle, and users will receive a notification with details on the price adjustment timing.

Many subscribers seem to be encountering this discount, but its widespread availability remains unclear. Some users have voiced their experiences on social media, suggesting that not everyone has access to the offer. Individuals interested in the discount should navigate to their account settings and check for the $10 off option as they review their plan.

As an added incentive, users who accept the discount will receive confirmation via email, ensuring their reduced rate until December. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, it might be worth checking your account now, as the offer could disappear at any moment.