Tech
YouTube TV Offers Hidden $10 Monthly Discount for Subscribers
Mountain View, CA – YouTube TV subscribers may be able to save $10 a month on their bills through a hidden discount option, following a price increase earlier this year. After raising prices from $73 to $83 per month, many users can access a limited-time offer to maintain a lowered rate.
The alternative plan costs $72.99 per month for six months, bringing it back to the former rate. Users have found this discount under the “Manage Plan” setting on their accounts. However, reports indicate that the discount is not visible in the YouTube TV mobile app.
This option is available to both current subscribers paying the full amount and those already at a discounted rate. The change will take effect at the beginning of the next billing cycle, and users will receive a notification with details on the price adjustment timing.
Many subscribers seem to be encountering this discount, but its widespread availability remains unclear. Some users have voiced their experiences on social media, suggesting that not everyone has access to the offer. Individuals interested in the discount should navigate to their account settings and check for the $10 off option as they review their plan.
As an added incentive, users who accept the discount will receive confirmation via email, ensuring their reduced rate until December. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, it might be worth checking your account now, as the offer could disappear at any moment.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742