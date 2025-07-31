YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service

London, UK – YouTube has officially become the UK’s second most-watched media service, trailing only the BBC, according to Ofcom‘s annual report. The report reveals that one in five young viewers, aged four to 15, turn to YouTube first when they switch on their smart TVs.

Older viewers are also increasing their consumption of content on YouTube. Those aged over 55 watched nearly twice as much YouTube last year compared to two years earlier, going from an average of six minutes a day to 11 minutes. Ed Leighton, Ofcom’s interim group director for strategy and research, highlighted that scheduled TV is becoming ‘increasingly alien’ to younger viewers.

Leighton noted, ‘YouTube is now the first port of call for many when they pick up the remote. But we’re also seeing signs that older adults are turning to the platform as part of their daily media diet too.’ The study indicates that YouTube is not only attracting younger audiences but also making significant inroads into the older demographic.

The type of content on YouTube is also evolving. Currently, half of the platform’s top-trending videos resemble traditional TV formats, such as long-form interviews and game shows, positioning it as a direct competitor to ad-supported TV services. This shift is prompting public service broadcasters to adapt and create content that resonates with online audiences.

Despite the growth of digital platforms, broadcast television still makes up 56% of in-home viewing. However, the overall time spent watching broadcast TV dropped by 4% in 2024, with average daily viewing time falling to two hours and 24 minutes.

Among young adults aged 16-24, just 17 minutes of daily live television was recorded, and only 45% of this group tuned into broadcast TV weekly, down from 48% in 2023. In contrast, UK adults spent an average of 39 minutes daily on YouTube in 2024, indicating a significant shift in viewing preferences.

The report emphasizes the increasing popularity of audio content, with 93% of UK adults listening to some form of audio weekly. YouTube (47%) and Spotify (36%) lead in online audio services, reflecting shifting listening habits among younger demographics.

As traditional broadcasters like the BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 navigate this changing landscape, they face the challenge of engaging with audiences and ensuring their content remains relevant. According to Leighton, ‘We need to see even more ambition in this respect to ensure that public service media that audiences value survives long into the future.’