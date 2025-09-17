YouTube Unveils Next 20 Years of Innovation at Made on YouTube Event

New Delhi, India – At its annual Made on YouTube event on September 16, 2025, YouTube announced a series of groundbreaking innovations aimed at shaping the future of entertainment. The platform’s CEO, Neal Mohan, declared that over the past four years, YouTube has paid out more than $100 billion to creators, artists, and media companies worldwide.

YouTube is integrating artificial intelligence to enhance its Shorts feature. The new “Edit with AI” tool offers creators the ability to generate video backgrounds, apply motion effects, and transform raw footage into polished edits. A novel feature called “Speech to Song” can even convert video dialogue into catchy soundtracks. Mohan emphasized, “no studio, tech company, or AI tool will own the future of entertainment. That power belongs to creators.”

The YouTube Studio is set to receive significant updates, introducing tools like Ask Studio, allowing creators to gain insights and optimizations for their channels. Additional features include A/B testing for titles and enhanced auto-dubbing capabilities. YouTube also aims to expand its likeness detection technology to prevent unauthorized use of creators’ images.

Live streaming continues to gain prominence on the platform, with over 30% of logged-in viewers recounting their experiences with live content in Q2 2025. YouTube’s latest features include improvements for creators with practice sessions before going live, interactive elements like games during streams, and a new multi-format broadcasting option.

To bolster connections between artists and fans, YouTube Music will introduce countdowns for new releases and features for artists to express gratitude to their top fans via exclusive content. These updates are part of YouTube’s broader effort to redefine how individuals engage with music and entertainment.

The company has also unveiled new brand partnership initiatives for creators, allowing them to insert flexible branded segments in their videos. This flexibility aims to enhance monetization opportunities while maintaining creator authenticity. Mohan concluded, “We remain committed to empowering creators, fostering community, and redefining how the world watches, listens, and connects.”