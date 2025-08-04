YouTuber Chris Stuckmann’s ‘Shelby Oaks’ Gets Boost Before Release

CLEVELAND, Ohio — YouTuber Chris Stuckmann’s supernatural horror film, “Shelby Oaks,” is set to hit theaters on October 3, 2025. The film follows a team of ghost hunters who face tragedy when one of their own goes missing.

This year, Stuckmann prepared for the film’s release by returning to Ohio for significant reshoots. A financial boost of approximately $1 million allowed him to add scenes featuring “more blood and gore,” supporting the film’s tense atmosphere.

In a review of the film’s first cut at last summer’s Fantasia Fest, I critiqued Stuckmann’s writing, particularly the character of the final girl portrayed by Camille Sullivan. Despite its flaws, I rated the film a “B-” due to Stuckmann’s evident passion for the genre and his dedication as an independent filmmaker.

Even with the added scenes, opinions vary on whether they can remedy the film’s script issues. Still, new elements may redirect audience attention away from Stuckmann’s inexperience as a director and highlight his potential. Producer Aaron Koontz discussed the challenges of creating a film funded by internet fans.

Recently, Neon released posters for “Shelby Oaks” featuring a missing girl named Riley, played by Sarah Durn. The marketing team faces the challenge of promoting Stuckmann as a noteworthy filmmaker with limited prior experience in the industry.

Stuckmann, who gained fame as a critic, mentioned at a recent event that “movies saved my life.” Controversy struck him a few years back when he decided to stop giving negative reviews to fellow filmmakers, a move perceived as aligning with mainstream studio interests.

As the countdown to the release continues, many fans are keeping their fingers crossed for Stuckmann’s success, hoping his passion translates to a captivating film experience.