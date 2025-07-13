YouTuber Mikayla Raines Remembered After Death by Suicide at 33

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Loved ones are honoring Mikayla Raines, the founder of the YouTube channel SaveAFox, following her death by suicide at age 33. An emotional funeral service on Saturday, July 12, began with a poignant rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Raines’ relatives delivered heartfelt eulogies to remember her life and impact.

Raines’ husband, Ethan Frankamp, shared the news of her passing in a tearful YouTube video last month. He disclosed that she had “ended her life” just days prior, overwhelmed by “rude words, accusations, and name-calling” from individuals she once considered friends. Frankamp noted that Raines battled autism, depression, and borderline personality disorder, which contributed to her emotional struggles.

“It breaks my heart that someone who is selfless and devoted her life to animals could have so much negativity pointed at her,” Frankamp said. He expressed deep sorrow over the impact online bullying had on Raines, stating that she felt the world had turned against her.

Sandi Raines, Mikayla’s mother, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her daughter’s difficult final days amid the online harassment that began four years ago. She shared that Mikayla had a lifelong passion for animals and had recently rescued over 500 foxes, with around 400 of them successfully rehomed. “She was just beating herself up that she couldn’t find homes for the last hundred,” Sandi said.

In his commitment to continue Mikayla’s legacy, Frankamp assured fans he would work with the nonprofit organization to rescue more animals. “I will not let Mikayla’s light be extinguished,” he said, focusing on saving the remaining fur farm foxes.

The community mourns the loss of Raines as they reflect on her dedication to animal rescue and the profound effects of online bullying in today’s digital landscape.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.