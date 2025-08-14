YouTuber Schlep Faces Legal Action Over Predator Stings in Roblox

Austin, Texas — YouTuber Schlep, known for his controversial predator stings in the online game Roblox, is facing serious accusations from the gaming platform. On August 10, 2025, Schlep announced that Roblox had terminated his account and issued a cease and desist letter, claiming he violated its community standards.

The cease and desist letter accused Schlep of staging child-endangerment chats and moving conversations off-platform. According to Roblox, these actions not only violated their rules but also posed risks to the safety of their users.

In response to the termination, Schlep, 22, took to social media to express his grievances. He shared screenshots that purportedly show the legal notice from Roblox. Schlep stated that his videos, which involve posing as minors to expose adults making inappropriate advances, contributed to six arrests across the United States.

Roblox acknowledged Schlep’s intent to protect children but argued that his methods disrupted their official moderation systems. The company contended that his failure to report suspicious activity through proper channels endangered users instead. The letter warned him that further violations could result in legal consequences.

The situation escalated on August 11, when Schlep reached out to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on social media, highlighting his own experiences with grooming on the platform as a child. Schlep urged for better child safety measures within Roblox and criticized the company for targeting him while neglecting broader issues.

His case has sparked a divided opinion among fans and observers. Supporters view Schlep as a whistleblower fighting for child safety, while Roblox portrays him as an individual undermining their safety protocols. As discussions continue, Schlep’s account remains closed, and the community is left to ponder the implications of this dispute.

More developments are expected as the story unfolds.