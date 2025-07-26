Li Yueru Dominates in Dallas Wings Victory Over Seattle Storm

SEATTLE, WA — Li Yueru made a triumphant return to Seattle on Tuesday night, helping the Dallas Wings defeat the Seattle Storm 87-63 in her first game back at Climate Pledge Arena since being traded a little over a month ago.

Yueru, who was acquired from the Storm on June 14, showcased her skills with a game-high 10 rebounds and contributed eight points in what Dallas coach Chris Koclanes described as the team’s most complete win of the season.

“I was so happy to come back here,” Yueru said in a postgame interview. “To be honest, I felt a little nervous, and I didn’t really find a good rhythm on offense. So I tried to do other things to help the team win.”

After a rocky start to the game where Dallas fell behind 8-0, Yueru stepped up with a confident three-pointer that halted the Storm’s momentum. Her presence on the boards was critical, as Dallas outrebounded Seattle 48-34, achieving a season-high in that category.

“For myself, I feel I still need to improve on defense — like how to position myself between the dribbler and shooter, and how to give space,” Yueru noted, emphasizing her determination to keep improving.

Yueru’s contributions have been essential since joining the Wings, where she has averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc.

Koclanes praised Yueru’s performance, saying, “We talk a lot about gang rebounding. Everyone has to contribute, and Li’s been steady. She plays hard, stays in the right spots, and has become a big part of what we’re trying to build.”

Her growing confidence has been reflected in her on-court chemistry with teammates, particularly as she has become a more trusted member of the team. “I feel like the team gives me a lot of energy,” Yueru said. “They believe in me and make me feel like I can do more.”

Yueru’s strong performance marked her second double-digit rebounding game since the trade, coinciding with a dominant second half where the Wings outscored Seattle 53-27.

As the Wings ended a four-game losing streak, Yueru expressed her commitment to the team’s success. “I just wanted to help us win,” she concluded, satisfied with her contribution to the victory.