Sports
Yulia Putintseva Apologizes for Disrespectful Incident with Ball Girl at US Open
Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has publicly apologized following her disrespectful treatment of a ball girl during her third-round match at the US Open. The incident occurred at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, where Putintseva lost to Italian fifth seed Jasmine Paolini.
During the match, frustration with her performance led Putintseva to ignore the young ball girl who was trying to assist her. Video footage captured the moment when Putintseva did not acknowledge the ball girl, allowing two balls to bounce off her body before finally picking up a third ball. This behavior drew significant criticism from the crowd, which responded with loud boos.
Prominent figures in the tennis community condemned Putintseva’s actions. Former world No. 1 Boris Becker expressed his disapproval, stating, “Who does Putintseva think she is? Terrible behaviour towards the ball girl.” Similarly, Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs called the incident “unbelievable and typical from her.”
Notable media personalities also reacted harshly. British commentator Piers Morgan referred to Putintseva’s actions as “disgusting arrogance,” suggesting that the ball girl should have retaliated by throwing a ball back at her.
Despite the unpleasant encounter, the ball girl maintained her professionalism throughout the incident. Afterward, she was seen shaking her head in disbelief as she returned to her position on the court.
Following the match, which ended with a score of 6-3, 6-4 in favor of Paolini, Putintseva addressed the situation on her Instagram account. She expressed regret for her behavior, clarifying that her frustration was directed at her own performance rather than the ball girl. “I want to apologise to the ball girl for the way I was,” she stated. “All the ball kids were doing amazing as always at the Open.”
Recent Posts
- Ellie Challis Claims Gold at Paralympic Games in Paris
- Wimbledon 2025 Public Ballot for Tickets Now Open
- Reflections on Back-to-School Day: A Grandparent’s Perspective
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby