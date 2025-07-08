Yulissa Escobar Reveals Details of Abrupt Exit from Love Island USA

LOS ANGELES, CA — Yulissa Escobar, a contestant on Season 7 of Love Island USA, spoke publicly for the first time about her surprising departure from the villa. The 27-year-old left the show during the second episode after resurfaced videos revealed her using racial slurs.

Despite entering the villa with excitement, Yulissa was unexpectedly removed by producers without a thorough explanation. In a TikTok video, she clarified misconceptions surrounding her exit, stating, “I did not wake up in the middle of the night; they didn’t drag my ass out of bed.” Yulissa’s emotional experience started with her enjoying breakfast made by her partner.

As the villa anticipated the arrival of two new islanders, she stated she was “just starting to have fun” when she was called to the front of the villa. Expecting a confessional, she was surprised to find a producer waiting to speak with her. “I figured something serious was happening, I honestly got scared,” Yulissa recalled.

The producer informed her that a video had resurfaced on the internet but did not specify its content. “I wanted to know what was going on,” she said, expressing her confusion and fear. After being taken to a hotel without access to her phone, she finally learned about the videos featuring her comments on podcasts.

Reflecting on her actions, Yulissa admitted, “I said a word that I should have not said. But man, I wish I would’ve never said that.” She expressed regret and acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, stating, “It’s tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use.”

In her Instagram post, Yulissa also noted, “I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn’t excuse impact.” She shared her journey of reflection and growth following the incident.

As the conversation surrounding her departure continues, Yulissa has become a focal point in discussions about accountability and the impact of words. New episodes of Love Island USA air daily on Peacock.