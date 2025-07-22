Entertainment
Yungblud’s Cover of Black Sabbath’s Changes Now Streaming
Birmingham, England — Yungblud has officially released his cover of Black Sabbath’s classic song “Changes” from the highly publicized farewell concert, Back To The Beginning, held at Villa Park on July 5. The performance was part of a star-studded event that raised nearly $200 million for charity.
During the concert, Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, performed alongside rock luminaries including guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, bassist Frank Bello, drummer “II”, and keyboardist Adam Wakeman. The vibrant show featured Yungblud honoring his musical idol, Ozzy Osbourne, in a set that sparked a spirited sing-along from the audience.
“This was hands down the biggest moment of my entire life,” Yungblud expressed. “The best part about this release is that we can take such a monumental moment, immortalize it on tape, and donate all the money to such important causes.” The proceeds will benefit Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.
Ozzy Osbourne, 76, praised Yungblud’s rendition, stating, “He did an amazing job. I couldn’t have done it better myself.” A strong connection exists between Yungblud and Osbourne, highlighted by a comedic cameo by the Osbourne couple in Yungblud’s 2022 music video for “The Funeral”.
Yungblud had previously released his fourth album, “Idols
