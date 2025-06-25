Yusei Kikuchi Joins Angels’ Elite Strikeout Club

LOS ANGELES, CA — Yusei Kikuchi of the Los Angeles Angels made history on Wednesday by recording nine or more strikeouts in three consecutive starts. This impressive feat puts him in the company of only two other Angels pitchers in the last three decades, John Lackey and Shohei Ohtani.

Kikuchi pitched a stellar game against the Boston Red Sox, striking out 12 batters over seven innings. He allowed two runs, none of which were earned, and gave up just three hits while walking one. His performance lowered his season ERA to 2.82 and required 105 pitches.

A seven-year veteran of Major League Baseball, Kikuchi has previously played for the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, among others. He entered Wednesday’s game with a career record of 43 wins and 53 losses and a lifetime ERA of 4.39. Kikuchi was celebrated as an All-Star during his time with the Mariners in 2021.

John Lackey, who also accomplished the nine-strikeout feat, was an All-Star in 2007 and was instrumental in the Angels’ World Series victory in 2002. Ohtani, known for his unique two-way talent, has won multiple MVP awards and is considered one of the best players in the sport.

This performance by Kikuchi has raised hopes among Angels fans and adds excitement to a season filled with potential as the team looks to improve its standing in the American League.