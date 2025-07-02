Yves Missi Set to Debut for Cameroon at 2025 AfroBasket

YAOUNDE, Cameroon – New Orleans Pelicans rookie Yves Missi announced his debut with the Cameroonian national team for the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket. The tournament will run from August 12-24 in the Angolan cities of Luanda and Moçâmedes.

In a 1:50-minute YouTube video posted on Saturday, June 28, Missi shared his motivation to represent Cameroon. He emphasized the influence of his family on his decision. “Playing for Cameroon truly matters to me. It’s another opportunity to represent the country and inspire young people, showing them that anything is possible, no matter where they come from,” he said.

Missi’s announcement marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first active Cameroonian NBA player to compete in AfroBasket since Luc Mbah a Moute in 2013. He follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Steve Moundou-Missi, who participated in the 2013 and 2015 tournaments.

The 21-year-old center was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month in December 2024. During the 2024–25 NBA season, he averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while playing an average of 26.4 minutes each game.

Cameroon finished the qualifiers with a record of 4-2, having lost twice to Senegal. They are placed in Group B, alongside Nigeria, Madagascar, and the defending AfroBasket champions, Tunisia. Cameroon’s best result in AfroBasket history was a second-place finish in 2007 in Angola.

Currently, Cameroon ranks 9th in Africa and 64th in the world.