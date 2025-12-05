Zac Brown Band Celebrates Album Release with Las Vegas Shows

Las Vegas, Nevada — The Zac Brown Band is celebrating the release of its latest album, “Love & Fear,” with a series of shows at The Sphere in Las Vegas. This event comes shortly after the band made headlines for their five previous albums, all of which reached number one on the Billboard Country Charts.

The band’s new album debuted on December 1, 2025, and features a blend of the signature country sound fans have come to love, alongside experimental genres that showcase the band’s versatility. The group is known for its high-energy performances and has promised an unforgettable experience at their Vegas shows.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into this album, and we can’t wait to share it live with our fans,” said Zac Brown during a recent interview. The band is also taking this opportunity to revisit and celebrate its earlier hits, much to the delight of longtime fans.

The Sphere, a state-of-the-art venue known for its immersive sound and visuals, is an ideal location for the band’s performances. The Zac Brown Band’s shows are expected to attract a diverse audience of both locals and tourists.

With their commitment to live music and emotional storytelling, the Zac Brown Band continues to solidify its place in country music history as they embark on this new chapter with “Love & Fear.” The band will perform throughout December, offering audiences a chance to experience the music that has defined their career.