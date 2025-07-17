Zac Brown Band to Premiere New Album at Las Vegas Sphere

Las Vegas, NV — Zac Brown Band has announced a four-night engagement at the high-tech Sphere in Las Vegas, slated for December 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2025. The Atlanta-based country-rock group will use these performances to premiere tracks from their upcoming album, Love & Fear, which is set to release on the first night of their residency.

During the engagement, the band plans to mix new songs with beloved hits from their extensive catalog. Zac Brown shared, “Bringing our new album Love & Fear to Sphere in Las Vegas is a dream come true. It’s my masterpiece so far. This show is the story of my life that I have never shared, a journey through my imagination, music and stories that have defined who I am.”

The Sphere, known for its cutting-edge technology, opened late in 2023 and has since hosted a range of performances from various artists. Zac Brown Band will be the ninth act to grace its stage, following performances by U2, Kenny Chesney, and the Eagles.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on July 25 at 10 a.m. PT, with a pre-sale for fans starting on July 21. Fans are eager to secure their spot for this unique experience, which promises to blend music and visual storytelling in an immersive environment.

With a notable gap in bookings between the Eagles’ series ending in November and Zac Brown Band’s December shows, the Sphere will showcase the latest in entertainment technology and artistry with this highly anticipated residency.