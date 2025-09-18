Zac Efron Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors Amid Fan Speculation

Los Angeles, CA – Zac Efron has once again found himself at the center of attention over his appearance, specifically concerning his jawline, as fans continue to speculate about possible plastic surgery. The discussions reignited following his recent role in the Netflix film, A Family Affair, and a previous appearance in Bill Nye’s Earth Day Musical in April 2021.

Fans have been commenting on the noticeable change in Efron’s jawline since 2021, suggesting he might have undergone surgery. However, Efron clarified during an interview that the alteration in his jawline is the result of an injury he sustained in 2013. He explained that while running through his house wearing socks, he slipped and hit his chin on a granite fountain, resulting in severe damage.

“I lost consciousness, and on waking, my chin bone was hanging off my face,” Efron recalled. He mentioned undergoing physical therapy to rehabilitate the injury, but stopped attending sessions around the time of the Bill Nye special, leading to muscle imbalance in his jaw. “The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big,” he added.

Efron found humor in the ongoing plastic surgery rumors, sharing that his mother had informed him of the speculations. “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good,” he remarked.

The actor, known for his transformation from the teen heartthrob in High School Musical to his more serious roles in films like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile and The Iron Claw, also addressed another concern regarding his physical health. In an interview from October 2022, he revealed the toll his body transformation for the 2017 film Baywatch took on him.

Efron disclosed that his quest for a ripped physique led to insomnia and depression, attributed to improper use of diuretics. “It messed something up,” he explained, although he reported feeling better by 2022.

With the recent attention on his appearance, including a fake Prada ad circulating online, Efron’s fans remain captivated. A parody Facebook account shared a manipulated image of Efron, which quickly spread misconceptions about a new partnership with the fashion brand.

As speculation about his appearance continues, Efron wishes to remind fans of the importance of mental and physical health, stating, “Take care of your heart, take care of your brain, you’re good.”