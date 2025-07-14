Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The public feud between country music star Zach Bryan and influencer Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia has flared up once again due to comments regarding Bryan’s new song, “River Washed Hair.” The controversy began when fans speculated on social media whether the song’s lyrics referred to LaPaglia, sparking tension between the former couple.

On July 8, a TikTok video featuring a snippet of Bryan’s song led a fan to ask, “Did someone check on Bri lol?” Bryan responded with a now-deleted comment, stating, “Lmfao I said ‘sweet,’ this is not about whatever she has going on hahahahahaah.” LaPaglia quickly retaliated, saying, “Lmao obviously he doesn’t think I’m sweet. I turned down 12 million dollars to share my abuse while [other exes of Bryan’s] Rose and Deb signed NDAs.”

This public exchange comes almost eight months after their breakup, which LaPaglia described as an emotionally abusive relationship. In November 2024, LaPaglia claimed she declined a $12 million non-disclosure agreement that would have silenced her about her experiences with Bryan. She stated, “I’m a lot stronger than a weak man, f** you and f*** your money.”

LaPaglia elaborated on her experiences of emotional abuse during her podcast, where she accused Bryan of ruining her significant moments and making her feel isolated from loved ones. She explained, “I lost myself throughout this whole relationship. I don’t even recognize myself anymore. I lost 15 pounds. I didn’t have to lose in the relationship.” A notable claim included Bryan’s alleged jealousy over her singing in the kitchen, which reportedly escalated into a confrontation.

The song “River Washed Hair” reflects on regrets regarding a relationship with a girl named “Anna” who has “long, dark, river-washed hair.” Lyrics such as “I think I might pack a bag in the night / Find me some small town out West / Start over, find closure and just say ‘I’m sorry’ / To that sweet girl who tore off that dress” led fans to connect dots to LaPaglia.

As the drama continues to unfold, LaPaglia hinted at releasing more stories and videos related to Bryan on her podcast. She said, “Can’t wait to release the fire pit recording,” referring to a specific incident that she previously recorded. Bryan has yet to address LaPaglia’s comments or this latest chapter in their ongoing feud.