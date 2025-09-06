Entertainment
Zach Bryan to Headline Concert at Notre Dame Stadium This Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Grammy Award winner Zach Bryan is set to perform at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday evening. The concert will also feature comedian Shane Gillis and Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy.
As set-up commenced on Thursday, organizers prepared for a massive turnout, anticipating over 80,000 attendees. Bill Thompson, Deputy Chief of the Notre Dame Police Department, noted that this crowd size surpasses typical football game attendances.
In a statement, Lee Sicinski, Executive Director of Event Management at Notre Dame, expressed excitement about bringing “top tier talent” to the venue. He emphasized the event’s role in promoting community engagement, saying, “It’s all about vibrancy and a sense of place. We want to offer something fun for the entire community.” This concert marks the fourth of its kind hosted at the stadium since its inception, and the first since 2022.
To ensure a smooth experience, campus police and event organizers have collaborated to refine traffic patterns. Expect to see signage and police officers directing traffic on the day of the concert. Some roads may be closed or limited to one-way traffic along Angela Boulevard.
Thompson advised concert-goers to arrive early and have patience as they enter the venue. Parking lots will open at noon, with stadium gates opening at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, crews are finalizing stage preparations and production logistics involving 50 to 55 trucks.
For those attending, Notre Dame Stadium has a cashless policy, and only clear bags of specific sizes will be permitted inside. Sicinski noted that the university aims to host two to three major events of this type annually, building on their success with soccer matches and other concerts.
A limited number of tickets remains available, and patrons can look for transportation options provided by Holy Cross College and local transit services.
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup