Zach Bryan to Headline Concert at Notre Dame Stadium This Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Grammy Award winner Zach Bryan is set to perform at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday evening. The concert will also feature comedian Shane Gillis and Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy.

As set-up commenced on Thursday, organizers prepared for a massive turnout, anticipating over 80,000 attendees. Bill Thompson, Deputy Chief of the Notre Dame Police Department, noted that this crowd size surpasses typical football game attendances.

In a statement, Lee Sicinski, Executive Director of Event Management at Notre Dame, expressed excitement about bringing “top tier talent” to the venue. He emphasized the event’s role in promoting community engagement, saying, “It’s all about vibrancy and a sense of place. We want to offer something fun for the entire community.” This concert marks the fourth of its kind hosted at the stadium since its inception, and the first since 2022.

To ensure a smooth experience, campus police and event organizers have collaborated to refine traffic patterns. Expect to see signage and police officers directing traffic on the day of the concert. Some roads may be closed or limited to one-way traffic along Angela Boulevard.

Thompson advised concert-goers to arrive early and have patience as they enter the venue. Parking lots will open at noon, with stadium gates opening at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, crews are finalizing stage preparations and production logistics involving 50 to 55 trucks.

For those attending, Notre Dame Stadium has a cashless policy, and only clear bags of specific sizes will be permitted inside. Sicinski noted that the university aims to host two to three major events of this type annually, building on their success with soccer matches and other concerts.

A limited number of tickets remains available, and patrons can look for transportation options provided by Holy Cross College and local transit services.