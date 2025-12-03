Zach Bryan to Headline LSU’s Concert Series at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – Grammy-winning artist Zach Bryan will headline the Death Valley Live Stadium Series on March 28, 2026, at Tiger Stadium. This initiative is designed to enhance entertainment offerings in the area.

Alongside Bryan, American folk band Caamp and rising artist J.R. Carroll will perform as opening acts. The concert promises an exciting night of diverse music leading up to Bryan’s main show.

Presale tickets for the event went on sale today, December 3, 2025, via www.zachbryanpresale.com. Public sales will begin on December 5 and can be purchased at www.zachbryan.com.

In addition to this concert, Bryan is gearing up for his biggest international tour yet, titled With Heaven On Tour. It begins on March 7, 2026, covering over 40 cities in North America and Europe, with stops in London, Berlin, and Oslo, among others.

On October 10, the tour will conclude in Auburn, Alabama. This follows Bryan’s successful fall tour, which included sold-out shows at major college football stadiums across the U.S.

Fans are also excited for Bryan’s upcoming album, With Heaven on Top, due for release on January 9, 2026. The Death Valley Live initiative, launched by LSU Athletics in partnership with several local organizations, aims to bring top-tier entertainment to Tiger Stadium.

For more details on the concert series and other events, fans can visit LSUsports.net/DeathValleyLive.