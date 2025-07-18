Zach Bryan Releases Emotional Duet ‘Madeline’ With Gabriella Rose

Nashville, TN — Zach Bryan released his new duet “Madeline” with country newcomer Gabriella Rose on Friday, July 18, 2025. The song showcases Bryan’s distinct gravelly vocals intertwined with Rose’s sweet voice, creating an emotional narrative of lovers separated by distance.

The track opens with Bryan’s heartfelt vocals against gentle guitar strumming, setting a reflective tone. In a poignant exchange, the singers trade verses that reveal their longing and heartache. “And there’s a picture of us holding up a pitcher of our favorite beer/I’m tryna slow down this year, they can’t hold it like I used to,” Bryan sings. Rose follows up with a powerful response: “I ain’t never felt as lonely as I do tonight in this nice hotel/Twelve hundred miles from that shit motel you kissed me softly in.”

This release marks another notable addition to Bryan’s prolific output this year. He previously launched singles like “Dear Miss” and the collaborative effort “Blue Jean Baby” earlier in 2025. Just last month, he shared a track bundle featuring three songs, including “River Washed Hair” and “A Song for You,” further establishing himself as a prominent voice in the country music scene.

Rose expressed her gratitude for collaborating with Bryan, calling it an honor to join forces with a “legendary and talented songwriter” on Instagram.

The release of “Madeline” signifies a new chapter for both artists, as they navigate their careers amid a growing fanbase and critical acclaim.