Zach Calzada Named Kentucky’s Starting Quarterback for 2025 Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC36 NEWS NOW) — The University of Kentucky has selected veteran transfer Zach Calzada as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Calzada, who has played for Texas A&M, Auburn, and Incarnate Word, will make his debut in a match against Toledo on August 30.

Calzada’s experience played a crucial role in his selection. The seventh-year senior has started 32 games throughout his college career, finishing with a 23-9 record. During his previous season at Incarnate Word, Calzada excelled, throwing for 3,744 yards and 35 touchdowns, ranking second in passing touchdowns and fifth in passing yards in the FCS.

“Zach’s performance in practice has been impressive,” said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. “He has experience in the SEC and knows how to win big games. That kind of background is invaluable as we move forward this season.”

Calzada’s most notable college performance happened in 2021 when he led Texas A&M to a stunning victory over the top-ranked Alabama, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Recently, he competed intensely for the starting position against redshirt freshman Cutter Boley, who also performed well in fall camp.

Calzada expressed determination in his commitment to the team, stating, “We can feel the pressure of the upcoming season. It’s important that we give our best every day to prepare.”

Kentucky’s season opens against Toledo at Kroger Field, with kickoff set for 12:45 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The Wildcats aim to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season, which ended their eight-year bowl streak.